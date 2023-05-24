You can expect waves of showers and t’storms for the next week or so but it now appears the heaviest rain falls across the Panhandles and western OK. Just where we need it! Rainfall totals in these drought stricken areas could easily be 2-3 inches with locally higher amounts over the next 5-10 days! In central and eastern OK you can expect less rainfall but still significant with 1/2 inch to 1.5 inches possible. In between the rain warm and muggy conditions as we go thru the Memorial Day Weekend. Stay tuned to the latest weather forecast because things can change!

