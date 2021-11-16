The long range forecast is finally showing changes! An Oklahoma storm system is possible for Thanksgiving Weekend.

Looking way down the road as in 11-13 days out! The jet steam pattern is finally showing changes and a storm system is trying to form in the southern Rockies. If this happens the storm could move northeast into the southern plains Thanksgiving Weekend. Right now the atmosphere looks on the mild side and maybe too warm for anything but rain. But we need to watch this closely in the coming days. Regardless of what type of precipitation at least portions of Oklahoma could get significant moisture which is what we need. Fingers crossed! Jon Slater