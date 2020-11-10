The next Oklahoma cold front sweeps across the state late tonight and Tuesday. Not much moisture but colder temps on the way!

A cold front sweeps across Oklahoma late tonight into Tuesday morning. A few showers and t’storms possible but rainfall totals will be light for western and central OK. Expect shifting winds from south to northwest and colder temps behind front Tuesday. High temperatures will actually occur very early Tuesday morning in the 60s ahead of the cold front. As the front moves thru your location winds snap around to the northwest and temps fall off quickly. Any showers around early Tuesday morning will move rapidly away to the east and expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon behind front with gusty northwest winds and temps may recover a few degrees in the 50s. With clear skies Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a frost and and or freeze is possible. Jon Slater