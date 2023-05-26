The Memorial Day Weekend is here and the weather is looking good across much of Oklahoma! Expect warm conditions with light winds and highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a low chance for isolated to scattered showers and t’storms everyday in central Oklahoma but hit and miss. The best chance for rain & t’storms will continue in the Panhandles into western Oklahoma. Keep an eye to the sky! Remember the fighters that gave their lives for our freedom!!

