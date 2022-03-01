Gorgeous weather this week and then the weather pattern changes again as the Jet Stream takes a dip southward over the southern plains. Not one, not two, but three weather disturbances are predicted to track across Oklahoma starting Friday Night and ending by next Thursday.

Here’s a look at possible total precipitation amounts with these 3 systems. Still a long way off but there’s hope fore moisture. Most of this will fall as rain. However, colder air will be sagging south into Oklahoma and there’s a chance some of the rain could mix with or change to frozen precipitation especially in northern Oklahoma. Stay tuned! #okwx