Strong south winds will continues for your Memorial Day ahead of a cold front slowly dropping southeast toward Oklahoma. You can expect south winds 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph for the rest of today! Temps will warm back well into the 80s with partly cloudy skies. The cold front moves south into northern Oklahoma late tonight and then eventually pushing south into central Oklahoma by Tuesday evening. Thunderstorm chances will increase along the front late Tuesday into Wednesday with heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail the main threats.

