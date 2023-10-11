The Oklahoma wind machine is back! You can expect strong gusty south winds for your Wednesday 18 to 32 MPH! This means high fire danger conditions out west! However, in central and eastern OK the wind is bringing in higher humidity so it feels humid! The strong south winds will continue today, tonight and Thursday ahead of our next cold front. There’s a low chance for isolates t’storms central and eastern OK Thursday Night with the front. Behind the front another awesome chilly Fall weekend in the making!

