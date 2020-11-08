The Oklahoma wind machine is back! Next 2 days strong south winds, mild temperatures.

Good Sunday morning folks. You can expect lots of wind the next few days! Sunday and Monday strong south winds and very mild temps. On Tuesday a cold front sweeps across the state from northwest to southeast. There’s a chance for showers in the morning and then clearing skies as the front blows thru with gusty northwest winds and falling temps! Watching yet another cold front by late Thursday into Friday. There’s a better chance for rain behind that front as our next upper air disturbance tracks across Oklahoma Friday and into the weekend. However, at this time, I don’t see any Arctic Air or major storm systems showing up. Jon Slater