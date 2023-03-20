The Oklahoma wind machine is back! Today you can expect increasing south winds 20-30 gusting to 40 MPH! These strong south winds will bring up low level Gulf Coast moisture which means increasing rain and t’storm chances later this week! The best chance for rain is across central, southern and eastern OK. Stay weather aware this week!
