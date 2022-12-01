Good Morning and happy first day of December!! We have a Wind Advisory in effect for portions of western and northwestern OK until 10 PM this evening for south winds 25 to 35 with gusts to 45 MPH! But it’s going to be windy just about everywhere! The south wind will increase across western and central Oklahoma today in response to our next weather system coming in for the weekend. These south winds will bring milder temps into Oklahoma and also low level moisture in the form of low clouds and drizzle possible especially in eastern Oklahoma. It will turn cooler over the weekend as a cold front moves south Friday night. Some rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction