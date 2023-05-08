Here’s a look at the latest Drought Monitor. FYI this does not take into account the heavy rain potions of Oklahoma received late last week. So as of last Thursday the exceptional drought was limited to far N OK, NW OK, SW OK and the Panhandle. We still have a long way to go to break the drought to the west and north of OKC. However, there is more rain on the way this week. There is hope!!

