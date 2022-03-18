The storm system that gave portions of Oklahoma strong to severe thunderstorms yesterday is moving away. However, the winds are really strong on the back side! A Wind Advisory is up and running into this afternoon across western in central Oklahoma. Northwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts near 50 MPH will continue thru late morning into early afternoon before gradually tapering off. Skies will clear from west to east this afternoon as the storm moves away so temps will warm some into the 50s. Looks like awesome weather can be expected this weekend with a warming trend into the 70s! Next storm system arrives early next week!

