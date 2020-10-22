The Tale of Two Cold Fronts

Thursday will be warm and windy with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. South winds will increase to 25 mph with gusts to 40. A strong cold front will sweep across the state overnight and showers and storms will develop after midnight. Storms will move southeast with the front through early Friday. A strong north wind will follow and wind chills will drop to the 20s and 30s Friday morning. Friday afternoon’s highs will be 30 to 40 degrees cooler in the 40s and 50s!

A freeze is possible in northwestern Oklahoma Saturday morning. Patchy frost is possible for the northern half of the state. We will have a brief warm up until our next, powerful front arrives Sunday. Temperatures will plummet behind the front with a strong north wind. Areas of drizzle will be possible. Wind chills will drop to the single digits (northwest) and teens Monday morning. Freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible in northwestern Oklahoma with a cold, soaking rain across the rest of the state. OKC could see some sleet or snow mixing in with rain early Tuesday before it switches to all rain through Thursday. Highs will only be in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday! Stay tuned for the latest on this early, arctic blast!