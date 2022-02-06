After another cold start, we’ll see pretty good weather today.

We’ll see sunny skies with highs in the 40’s. We’ll have breezy north winds gusting up to 20 mph, so wind chills will stay near freezing all day.

With the sunshine and highs in the 40’s, that means that most of the snow will melt today.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s again, so any of the melted snow will refreeze, That means there could be some slick spots on roads Monday morning.

The forecast this week looks GREAT! We’ll see sunny skies and highs in the 60’s… but it looks like another strong cold front will bring another chance of winter weather by next weekend.