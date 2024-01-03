I’m watching two storm systems for Oklahoma in the coming days. Here’s a look at who gets the heaviest snowfall. As you can see the heaviest and most likely areas to get snowfall with the current track is up across the Panhandles and northern OK with mostly rain across southern OK. It all depends on the exact track of the upper storm system. In OKC you can expect mostly rain with a possible change to wet snow on back side of storm Tuesday. Still time for the track to shift north or south. Watching!

