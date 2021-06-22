The Warm-Up Starts Today

That was nice while it lasted.

We’ll see clearing skies and windy weather today.

Highs Tuesday will rebound in the mid-80’s across the state.

It looks like we’ll be back in the 90’s Wednesday with triple-digit heat in Western Oklahoma.

It will be sunny, hot and windy for the rest of the week.

More relief is on the way as we head into the weekend.

We’ll see some pretty good rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. If you have any outdoor weekend plans, you may want to start thinking about rescheduling them or bringing them indoors.

-Damien 

