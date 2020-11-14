The weather in a word, changeable, in Oklahoma for your Saturday!

A dry line moves into central Oklahoma today with clearing skies, windy, dry and warm weather for your Saturday. A Wind Advisory is up and running from OKC west and north thru 5 PM Saturday. Expect sunny skies with increasing winds from southwest to west 25 to 35 MPH with gusts near 45 MPH. The fire danger also increasing especially across western OK and the Panhandle. There’s a low risk for a few strong to severe t’storms in far eastern Oklahoma this afternoon. A cold front moves southeast across Oklahoma tonight bringing colder temps on northwest winds. On Sunday you can expect sunny skies, cooler temps and much less wind! Have a great weekend, Jon Slater