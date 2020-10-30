The Weather is so Nice, It’s Spooky!

Friday will be beautiful with highs in the low 60s, a light south wind and sunshine! Lows will drop to the upper 30s early Saturday with increasing winds. Saturday will be even warmer in the mid to upper 60s with a strong south wind and partly cloudy skies. Trick-or-Treaters will have fantastic weather! A dry cold front will move through the state by late evening, bringing strong north winds. Sunday will be 10 degrees cooler in the upper 50s with decreasing winds. Don’t forget to “fall back” 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. A warming trend begins for the first week of November with the 70s by the end of the week!