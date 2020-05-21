The weather pattern is about to change. Say goodbye to gorgeous weather and hello to rounds of t’storms with heavy rain and severe weather possible.

After 4 days of gorgeous weather things are about to change. A slow moving upper storm trough moving from the rockies east into the plains brings rounds of showers and t’storms to Oklahoma. This all begins tonight and lasts on and off thru early next week! During this time heavy rainfall and some severe weather seems likely across the state. This pattern will impact Oklahoma all thru the Memorial Day Weekend. Not a washout since storms will be coming in waves. But for sure have those back up plans ready to go and stay tuned to the weather conditions closely for the holiday! Jon Slater

