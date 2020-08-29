The weather pattern is changing again! Expect rounds of t’storms and much cooler temperatures to return to Oklahoma in the coming days!

Good Saturday morning folks! The weather pattern is changing again! Several waves of t’storms and cooler temps can be expected down the road. Watching Saturday Night into wee hours Sun AM for widespread heavy t’storms, heavy rainfall! There’s some potential for severe weather with the t’storms coming in Saturday Night. The main threat is strong or even damaging winds. Another strong front Tuesday with more rain and even cooler temps for this time of year. Watching closely, please stay tuned to the weather. Jon Slater