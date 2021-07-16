The wet jet stream flow pattern continues into next week. Rounds of t’storms, below average temps!

It’s the same weather pattern Oklahoma has been in for over a month now, at least! The Heat Dome across the western U.S. and Oklahoma has NW Flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This means rounds of showers and t’storms with below average temps into next week. This weekend is not a total washout but stay connect to the weather conditions Saturday and Sunday. I’m expecting scattered showers and t’storms with locally heavy rain and some low end severe weather possible. Remember, lightning is always dangerous and every thunderstorm has lightning! Rain chances if anything go up Monday with even cooler temps. Maybe, real Summer showing up by next weekend. Only time will tell if this pattern breaks.