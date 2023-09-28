Good Morning folks! A Major Change in the long range forecast showing! The OU Texas Weekend now looks cool and dry and not warm and stormy! It’s all in the Jet Stream which now shows an upper low over the Great Lakes later next week! That’s a big difference for Oklahoma weather! In this pattern our best chance for showers and t’storms is Tuesday into Wednesday. Then, a strong cold front arrives late Thursday with cool dry air in its wake for the weekend of October 7th which is OU Texas Weekend. Watching!

