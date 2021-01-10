Good Sunday morning! Big winter storm passing just south of Oklahoma today. It’s too far south for getting much snow in Oklahoma. However, portions of Oklahoma will see some light snow and flurries this afternoon and evening before ending tonight. The best chance for a little snow is southwestern-south central – southeastern OK. Any additional snow accumulation is very light. Improving weather as this storm system moves east in the coming days with a nice warming trend into the 50s! Jon Slater
There’s a chance for light snow and flurries for portions of Oklahoma Sunday. However, the brunt of this winter storm is hitting Texas!
7 Day Forecast
