There’s a chance for light snow and flurries for portions of Oklahoma Sunday. However, the brunt of this winter storm is hitting Texas!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Good Sunday morning!  Big winter storm passing just south of Oklahoma today.  It’s too far south for getting much snow in Oklahoma.  However, portions of Oklahoma will see some light snow and flurries this afternoon and evening before ending tonight.  The best chance for a little snow is southwestern-south central – southeastern OK.  Any additional snow accumulation is very light.  Improving weather as this storm system moves east in the coming days with a nice warming trend into the 50s!  Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

41° / 28°
Flurries
Flurries 30% 41° 28°

Monday

44° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 44° 31°

Tuesday

50° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 32°

Wednesday

51° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 51° 38°

Thursday

60° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 60° 32°

Friday

50° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 33°

Saturday

57° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
34°

35°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
35°

36°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
36°

38°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
38°

39°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

37°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
37°

36°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
36°

36°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
36°

35°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
35°

35°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
35°

33°

11 PM
Cloudy
9%
33°

33°

12 AM
Cloudy
9%
33°

32°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
32°

32°

2 AM
Cloudy
6%
32°

31°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
31°

30°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
30°

30°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
30°

29°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
29°

28°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
28°

28°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
28°

31°

9 AM
Sunny
6%
31°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
36°

