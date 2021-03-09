There’s a low end severe weather threat developing across northern OK Wednesday Evening. Watching!

There’s a low end severe weather threat developing Wednesday Evening across northern OK as a cold front / dry line sets up in that area. A few t’storms could form in or near the risk area with large hail and strong winds main threats. The timeline is 5 PM to 10 PM for possible thunderstorm development. If storms form, and it’s only a low chance, they could go severe with quarter size hail and winds to 65 mph. The cold front shifts south with increasing rain and t’storm chances Thursday and Friday. Then the main storm system arrives Saturday into Sunday with more widespread rain / t’storms likely. This is a strong storm system so please stay tuned to the weather folks! Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction