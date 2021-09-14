There’s a low threat for severe thunderstorms over portions of western and northern OK tonight.

There’s a low threat for severe thunderstorms this evening and tonight across portions of western and northern OK. Scattered t’storms forming along a cold front moving east southeast thru tonight will be capable of producing strong winds up to 65 MPH, quarter size hail, locally heavy rain and lightning is always a threat! At this time my thinking is that the storms will weaken and probably fade away by the time they move into central OK by Wed AM. However, stay tuned to the weather Tuesday night into Wednesday AM.