There’s a low threat for severe thunderstorms over portions of western and northern OK tonight.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to a story post on Instagram, the band AJR had to rescheduled this week’s show at the Zoo Amphitheatre for next summer because of a restriction not allowing them to require proof of vaccination, masks or a negative COVID-19 test.

Late Monday night, the band AJR posted on their Instagram story, saying in part, “Unfortunately, we found out that we will need to reschedule this week’s show in Oklahoma City to June 7th, 2022. We learned that due to state restrictions, we are not able to do this show in a safe way. We really tried to find a solution with the venue, but there was no way we could enforce vaccines, masks, or negative tests, so we decided it was safest to reschedule the show to next summer. Your tickets will carry over to the next show, and refunds are available for anyone that needs.”