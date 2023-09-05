Good morning… Showers ending this morning and then there’s a Marginal Risk for severe weather as a cold front arrives into central Oklahoma this evening. Expect isolated to scattered t’storms forming between 6-8 PM with the main threats large hail and strong winds. Lightning is always a threat with thunderstorms! Some brief heavy rain but most don’t get much rain from this. Stay tuned in to the weather this evening!

