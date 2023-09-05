Good morning… Showers ending this morning and then there’s a Marginal Risk for severe weather as a cold front arrives into central Oklahoma this evening. Expect isolated to scattered t’storms forming between 6-8 PM with the main threats large hail and strong winds. Lightning is always a threat with thunderstorms! Some brief heavy rain but most don’t get much rain from this. Stay tuned in to the weather this evening!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now