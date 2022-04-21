There’s another risk for severe weather today. This time in Northwestern OK up into Kansas. But just like yesterday there’s a significant warm layer in the mid levels of the atmosphere that will keep a lid on things. Only a low chance for isolated storms some severe. Please stay tuned to the weather this evening across Northwestern OK into southern Kansas. The chances are low for storms to develop but if they do some will be severe with damaging winds, large hail and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.#okwx

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction