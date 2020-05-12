There’s a risk for severe thunderstorms late Wednesday and Wednesday Night!

Interesting weather! Near record cold highs this afternoon in the 50s. A warm front surges north tonight with dense fog / steady temps. On Wednesday warm front goes north so it’s windy, much warmer 70s / 80s! T’storms develop out west! There’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms developing along a dry line in the eastern TX Panhandle late Wednesday afternoon and then moving east into western OK and eventually central OK Wednesday Night. Main threats large hail and damaging winds. Tornadoes are possible but the over all tornado threat is low at this time. Stay tuned to the weather Wednesday! Jon Slater

