There’s a risk for severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight. Thankfully, temperatures are relatively cool or this would be an even bigger deal. Stay weather aware today!

Early Spring-Like storm system to impact Oklahoma today and tonight! It’s a good thing temps are relatively cool or this would be a much bigger deal. As it stands right now there’s a low end severe weather threat across the eastern Panhandles and Western OK this afternoon and evening. Main threats large hail and damaging winds. As the t’storms move east they should gradually weaken as they approach central OK with brief heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail possible. Stay weather aware as this is a very strong storm system and despite the cooler temps some severe weather seems possible. The threat for OKC is from around 6PM thru 11 PM. Jon Slater.

