There’s a risk for severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight. Thankfully, temperatures are relatively cool or this would be an even bigger deal. Stay weather aware today!

Early Spring-Like storm system to impact Oklahoma today and tonight!  It’s a good thing temps are relatively cool or this would be a much bigger deal.  As it stands right now there’s a low end severe weather threat across the eastern Panhandles and Western OK this afternoon and evening.  Main threats large hail and damaging winds.  As the t’storms move east they should gradually weaken as they approach central OK with brief heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail possible.  Stay weather aware as this is a very strong storm system and despite the cooler temps some severe weather seems possible. The threat for OKC is from around 6PM thru 11 PM.  Jon Slater.

Sunday

61° / 43°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 90% 61° 43°

Monday

56° / 39°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 56° 39°

Tuesday

51° / 28°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 51° 28°

Wednesday

43° / 26°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 0% 43° 26°

Thursday

54° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 54° 29°

Friday

55° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 55° 40°

Saturday

65° / 44°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 65° 44°

51°

2 PM
Showers
50%
51°

52°

3 PM
Showers
40%
52°

51°

4 PM
Showers
40%
51°

55°

5 PM
Showers
40%
55°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

7 PM
Showers
40%
54°

54°

8 PM
Showers
50%
54°

54°

9 PM
Showers
60%
54°

54°

10 PM
Rain
70%
54°

54°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
54°

54°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

47°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
47°

47°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
47°

48°

9 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
48°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
49°

50°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
50°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
50°

50°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
50°

