Here’s the new Severe Thunderstorm Risk for Tuesday. It’s a Slight Risk for severe weather with any isolated thunderstorms that develop this afternoon and evening ahead of the dry line central and eastern OK. Very low chance but if storms develop severe wx is likely. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. Tornadoes are also possible. But again over all only a very low chance storms actually develop since we are in between storm systems this afternoon and evening. The main storm system moves across the state very late tonight into Wednesday morning with a low chance for showers and t’storms. Looks like the biggest severe threat is well off to our east as the storm system continues to move east Wednesday afternoon. Behind the dry line Tuesday afternoon and evening extreme fire weather conditions will develop with dry air and very gusty west to northwest winds. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for all of western Ok and the Panhandles!

