There’s a Slight Risk for severe t’storms late Tuesday and Tuesday Night for portions of southwestern and southern OK.

A warm front lifts north into Oklahoma late Tuesday and Tuesday night and this means more widespread showers and t’storms in the forecast.  Even though temps will be relatively cool, 50s and 60s, some of the t’storms could produce low end severe weather as in large hail and gusty winds.  However, over all the main threat appears to be locally heavy rainfall across western and central OK which could lead to localized flooding.  As the warm front moves farther north into Kansas by Wednesday the threat for rain and t’storms will diminish Wednesday afternoon.  Expect gusty south winds, much warmer temps and muggy conditions on Wednesday.  Then our next storm system arrives Wednesday Night into Thursday with more t’storms chances and another risk for severe weather.  Stay tuned folks!  Jon Slater

Monday

58° / 41°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 58° 41°

Tuesday

61° / 50°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 100% 61° 50°

Wednesday

74° / 63°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 60% 74° 63°

Thursday

77° / 63°
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy 80% 77° 63°

Friday

49° / 41°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 0% 49° 41°

Saturday

45° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 45° 32°

Sunday

49° / 40°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 49° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

3 AM
Showers
40%
51°

50°

4 AM
Showers
40%
50°

50°

5 AM
Showers
40%
50°

49°

6 AM
Showers
40%
49°

49°

7 AM
Showers
40%
49°

49°

8 AM
Showers
40%
49°

49°

9 AM
Showers
40%
49°

50°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
50°

52°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
52°

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

58°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
58°

59°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
59°

60°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
60°

59°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
59°

59°

7 PM
Rain
70%
59°

58°

8 PM
Rain
80%
58°

58°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
58°

58°

10 PM
Rain
70%
58°

59°

11 PM
Rain
60%
59°

59°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
59°

59°

1 AM
Showers
40%
59°

