There’s a Slight Risk for severe t’storms late Tuesday and Tuesday Night for portions of southwestern and southern OK.

A warm front lifts north into Oklahoma late Tuesday and Tuesday night and this means more widespread showers and t’storms in the forecast. Even though temps will be relatively cool, 50s and 60s, some of the t’storms could produce low end severe weather as in large hail and gusty winds. However, over all the main threat appears to be locally heavy rainfall across western and central OK which could lead to localized flooding. As the warm front moves farther north into Kansas by Wednesday the threat for rain and t’storms will diminish Wednesday afternoon. Expect gusty south winds, much warmer temps and muggy conditions on Wednesday. Then our next storm system arrives Wednesday Night into Thursday with more t’storms chances and another risk for severe weather. Stay tuned folks! Jon Slater

