Another wave of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop out west in the Panhandles later this afternoon and move east into western OK this evening. There’s a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms out west with large hail and strong winds the main threats. The thunderstorms will weaken as they track toward central OK late Monday Night into Tuesday Morning. Watching this for you closely! Stay tuned to the latest updates!

