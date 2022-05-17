Good morning! Any showers and t’storms fading this morning. Then it’s mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid this afternoon setting the stage for isolated storms out west along dry line. Conditions are favorable for severe weather with storms that get going out west. While the storms will be few and far between they could get severe with large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado threat. Stay weather aware! #okwx

