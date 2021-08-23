This could be the hottest week of the Summer, Oklahoma!

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A pregnant nurse and her unborn child died after suffering from complications related to COVID-19, and now her husband is speaking out and urging others to get vaccinated.

Haley Richardson, 32, worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. She and her husband, Jordan Richardson, lived in Theodore with their 2-year-old daughter Katie.