This could be the hottest week of the Summer, Oklahoma!

This week looks like the hottest week of the Summer. The upper level high pressure system we call the “Heat Dome” is developing over Oklahoma next few days with temperatures approaching and maybe exceeding 100 degrees. However, there’s a trade off! The atmosphere and the ground is finally starting to dry out in the OKC Metro. So as things dry out the humidity levels drop and the temps get hotter. The result is hotter temps but lower feels like temps! So it’s hot but the feels like temps are under control.