This forecast brings the “treat” before the “trick” – get ready for a big change!

Get ready to say an early “hello” to Winter!

Expect some more clouds Sunday afternoon and evening with cooler highs in the middle 60s. Trick or treating looks good with light northerly winds and temps sinking through the 50s. The moon will not be in the sky, so it will be quite dark.

The cold and rainy weather begins with some showers on Monday afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. Temps wont get above the middle to upper 40s Tuesday through Thursday with widespread rain. It should be a few degrees too warm for snow, thankfully, however freezing temps look likely by week’s end.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett