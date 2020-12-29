This is a wet storm coming into Oklahoma next few days! Rain, Thunderstorms, ice, snow all possible.

This is a very wet storm!!! You are looking at the predicted liquid water content with this next storm system. It’s the amount of water, ice, snow all melted down! This is one of the reasons I’ve been calling for a Major Winter Storm! Not very often do you get this much liquid water from one storm this time of year. And with temps near freezing and the rain snow line in play somethings gonna happen! Please stay connected to the weather thru the New Year! Jon Slater

