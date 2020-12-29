This is a wet storm coming into Oklahoma next few days! Rain, Thunderstorms, ice, snow all possible.

This is a very wet storm!!! You are looking at the predicted liquid water content with this next storm system.  It’s the amount of water, ice, snow all melted down! This is one of the reasons I’ve been calling for a Major Winter Storm! Not very often do you get this much liquid water from one storm this time of year. And with temps near freezing and the rain snow line in play somethings gonna happen! Please stay connected to the weather thru the New Year!  Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

55° / 42°
Showers/Wind
Showers/Wind 60% 55° 42°

Wednesday

38° / 25°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 90% 38° 25°

Thursday

34° / 28°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 34° 28°

Friday

35° / 26°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 35° 26°

Saturday

39° / 22°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 39° 22°

Sunday

49° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 49° 35°

Monday

52° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 52° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
54°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
54°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
55°

56°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
56°

57°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
58°

57°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
57°

54°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
54°

51°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
51°

47°

2 AM
Rain
100%
47°

44°

3 AM
Rain
97%
44°

42°

4 AM
Rain
87%
42°

40°

5 AM
Rain
84%
40°

39°

6 AM
Rain
89%
39°

38°

7 AM
Rain
85%
38°

37°

8 AM
Rain
73%
37°

37°

9 AM
Rain
75%
37°

37°

10 AM
Rain/Snow
78%
37°

37°

11 AM
Rain/Snow
68%
37°

38°

12 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
42%
38°

39°

1 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
30%
39°

39°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
39°

39°

3 PM
Cloudy
13%
39°

