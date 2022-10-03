Here’s a look at the long range jet stream forecast from this Monday morning. This is showing how the jet stream gets more energy this time of year. By later next week a fairly energized storm trough dives south from western Canada into the lower 48 states. This is actually showing the seasons changing! Eventually this will impact Oklahoma weather. Watching!
This time of year we can see the seasons changing! Look at this energized jet stream by the end of next week.
by: Jon Slater
Posted:
Updated: