This Week: Morning Rain, Beautiful Afternoons!

Monday will be beautiful as below normal temperatures continue in the mid 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the low 60s with increasing clouds tonight. Scattered showers will develop across western and central Oklahoma through Tuesday morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon with even cooler highs in the low 80s. We will have our best chance for rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Some severe weather and locally heavy rain will be possible. Isolated storm chances continue through Friday before we dry out for the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the mid 90s this weekend and persist through next week.

