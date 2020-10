Good Sunday morning folks. This week a big bubble of warm air develops across the central United States as the jet stream buckles north. You can expect temperatures way above average starting Wednesday and lasting thru this next weekend. Look for gusty south winds with high temps 80s to low 90s combined with dry air and dry soil to increase the fire danger as well. No changes until perhaps later this next weekend into early next week. Jon Slater

