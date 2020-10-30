This weekend’s weather: not too spooky!

The weekend looks great with warming temps to the low 70s Saturday, slightly cooler weather Sunday and Monday, and upper 60s to 70s midweek next week!

Look for lows near 40 Friday night.

Halloween will be sunny, a bit windy, but nice with highs around 70. Trick-or-treat temps will be in the 60s with clear skies!

With high pressure back in control, beautiful and dry weather looks to be the norm the next 7 to 9 days, which is certainly good for the cleanup efforts ongoing.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett