Three days of 60s before strong front brings cooler Christmas

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rather dry and quite warm pattern will take us through the middle of this week before changes arrive.

Sunday night, look for mostly clear skies and lows down to the low 30s.

Winds will be light Monday, but south gusts will be an issue Tuesday.

60s are here Monday and Tuesday, but a front arrives Wednesday bringing a fast cooldown. Highs just ahead of the front should hit the 60s before northerly winds bring sharply cooler air in the mid to late afternoon.

Wednesday night into early Thursday, a few sprinkles or flurries may fall.

Christmas will be dry and nice with temps in the low to middle 50s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

54° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 33°

Monday

61° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 35°

Tuesday

63° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 63° 48°

Wednesday

61° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 61° 26°

Thursday

42° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 42° 27°

Friday

53° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 53° 31°

Saturday

55° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 55° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

50°

6 PM
Clear
1%
50°

47°

7 PM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

8 PM
Clear
1%
46°

44°

9 PM
Clear
3%
44°

43°

10 PM
Clear
2%
43°

43°

11 PM
Clear
2%
43°

43°

12 AM
Clear
1%
43°

43°

1 AM
Clear
1%
43°

43°

2 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
1%
42°

42°

4 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
1%
40°

40°

7 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter