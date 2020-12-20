Three days of 60s before strong front brings cooler Christmas

A rather dry and quite warm pattern will take us through the middle of this week before changes arrive.

Sunday night, look for mostly clear skies and lows down to the low 30s.

Winds will be light Monday, but south gusts will be an issue Tuesday.

60s are here Monday and Tuesday, but a front arrives Wednesday bringing a fast cooldown. Highs just ahead of the front should hit the 60s before northerly winds bring sharply cooler air in the mid to late afternoon.

Wednesday night into early Thursday, a few sprinkles or flurries may fall.

Christmas will be dry and nice with temps in the low to middle 50s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett