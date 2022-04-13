Heads up! Thunderstorms should develop along a cold front this morning pushing east of OKC. There’s a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather from this morning into early afternoon as the front moves east into eastern OK. Large hail and strong winds main threats. These storms will move east into Arkansas by afternoon. Please stay weather aware in eastern OK this morning! Behind the cold front gusty north winds and much cooler temperatures!

