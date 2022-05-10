Watching the possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms across western and southwestern OK this evening and tonight. Currently, storms are expected to form in the OK and TX Panhandles later this afternoon and move east into western and southwestern OK. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. The storms should weaken rather quickly as they approach central OK very late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Stay tuned to the latest weather information!

