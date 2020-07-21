Thunderstorms weakening across western in central OK this evening.

7PM radar update…As expected thunderstorms weakening as they slowly approach the west and northwest side of the OKC Metro. So this evening t’storms fading away with temps 80s / 70s and variable winds. Later tonight more t’storms could develop across the Panhandles and possibly move east into western and northwestern OK. This same weather system moves a little more east for Tuesday. So on Tuesday there’s another chance for scattered showers and t’storms with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Some of the t’storms on Tuesday could be severe with damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rain just like we had on Monday. Don’t cancel plans just keep an eye out for a few more t’storms Tuesday. Jon Slater