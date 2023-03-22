A slow moving cold front enters the state tonight and will be the focus for active thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Look for temps to remain mild tonight with lows in the low to middle 60s.

Thursday, the front will stall near I40/I44 and will be the focus for thunderstorms to form and evolve any time from early afternoon through the evening hours. A flood watch is out for the threat of training storms.

As for severe weather, hail is the main threat with wind and a low tornado threat as well.



Stay 4warned, especially after noon Thursday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett