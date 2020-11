Fire Danger will be elevated again as we head into this afternoon.

We’ll see sunny, warm, dry and windy conditions today.

Afternoon highs will be very warm in the upper-70’s and low 80’s.

Winds will be strong with southerly gusts over 30 mph.

The good news is rain will move in this weekend. The highest chance of showers will be Sunday around sunrise.

An early look at Thanksgiving… Right now it looks mild and dry.

I’ll keep you 4Warned.

-Damien