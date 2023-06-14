A Spring-like pattern is taking shape over the southern plains Thursday with increasing risk of widespread severe weather.

Right now its a slight risk, however an upgrade to higher risk categories appears likely!

With a jetstream in place overhead and sufficient turning of the winds, ingredients are coming together for supercells. We will have increasing temperature and moisture at the surface through the afternoon with a dryline shaping up in western Oklahoma. As this moves eastward early to mid-afternoon, explosive thunderstorms development is likely in western Oklahoma. Storms will race eastward through the evening with extremely large hail and a few tornadoes possible.

Stay tuned and have multiple ways to receive warnings Thursday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett