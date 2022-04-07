Thursday will be cool and windy with extreme fire danger. Highs will climb to the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Northwesterly winds will increase to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Western Oklahoma is under a HIGH WIND WARNING with sustained winds around 40 mph and gusts to 65 mph. Power bumps and wind damage will be possible. The western half of Oklahoma is under a RED FLAG WARNING with critical fire weather conditions. Winds decrease overnight with lows in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Friday will be cool with a northwest wind around 20 mph.

A strong south wind returns this weekend bringing warmer temperatures. Saturday will climb to the upper 70s and Sunday will soar to the mid 80s! Severe storms are possible Monday and Tuesday next week – as of right now the chances are low and pertain more to eastern Oklahoma. Extreme fire danger will follow Wednesday behind the dryline, with high winds. Stay tuned for the latest!