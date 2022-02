Aside from the cold air lingering Thursday night, this storm is over, but another is already showing up next week.

Look for clear skies and winds turning southerly tonight with cold lows around 20.

A warmup starts Friday and lasts through the weekend. Look for 50s Friday and Saturday with temps near 70 early next week.

Right now, rain changing to snow looks possible Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Accumulations are possible, stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett