Today could be the hottest so far this Summer in OKC! Then we track strong to severe t’storms tonight! Watching.

Good afternoon folks! A scorcher this afternoon temps 90s and 100s with feels like temps 105 to 110! Then later this evening tracking t’storms coming in from the west and northwest again. Some severe weather possible! Right now it appears t’storms will develop across the Panhandles this afternoon and then move east into northwestern OK tonight. There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather with main threats damaging winds and large hail. The computer models tend to weaken the t’storms overnight as they approach central OK after midnight. However, we have seen this before!! Watching closely so stay tuned for updates this evening. Jon Slater

